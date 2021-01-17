15-year-old girl in critical condition in West Side shooting

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition following a shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the teen was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car in the 3400 block of West 21st Street at approximately 9:45 p.m. when she heard gunshots. The teen was struck three times in the chest and once in the back.

The girl was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. She was unable to communicate any details of the suspect due to her condition.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.