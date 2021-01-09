15-year-old girl critically injured in South Side shooting

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl is critically injured following a shooting on Chicago’s South Side Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was in the rear driver’s side seat of a vehicle in the 10300 block of South Halsted Street at approximately 5:00 p.m. when shots were fired, shattering the driver’s side window.

The girl sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.