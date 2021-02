CHICAGO — Hours after Chicago police said at least two more carjackings happened overnight in the city — one in McKinley Park and one in North Kenwood, comes news of an arrest for a Dec. 15 incident.

According to police, a 15-year-old carjacked a 64-year-old woman in the 6100 block of S. Rhodes in Grand Crossing.

The teen is charged with vehicular hijacking. He is due in court Wednesday.