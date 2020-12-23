15-year-old boy shot Wednesday afternoon in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO – A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday afternoon in Humboldt Park, police said.

Just after 3 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of North Washtenaw on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.