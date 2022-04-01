CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot Friday morning in Back of the Yards.

At around 8:50 a.m., police responded to the 5100 block of South Damen Avenue on the report of a person shot. Police said a 15-year-old boy was standing outside when a white vehicle approach and an argument ensued.

The 15-year-old boy was then shot in the left thigh and abdomen. He was self-transported to Mt. Sinai, where he remains in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.