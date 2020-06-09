15-year-old boy dies following double shooting on Far South Side

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed following a double shooting Monday night on the Far South Side.

Just after 9:45 p.m., Chicago police were dispatched to Altgeld Gardens, located in the 13000 block of South Ellis Avenue, on the report of a double shooting.

Police said a 15-year-old boy, later identified as Jeremiah James, was found shot in the head. He was transported to the University of Chicago where he later died.

A 19-year-old man was also shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

