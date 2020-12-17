15-year-old boy charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting of retired Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago firefighter during an attempted carjacking, police said.

The teen faces a first-degree murder charge and an attempted robbery/armed with firearm charge. He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Thursday.

Dwain Williams, 65, was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking on Dec. 3 in Morgan Park. Police said Williams was in the 2400 block of West 118th Street around 2 p.m. and was leaving a popcorn store when he was approached by four people. One of the people had a gun and fired shots, striking Williams in the abdomen.

Williams was taken to Advocate Christ, where he was pronounced dead. Williams was a highly decorated 65-year-old fire lieutenant who retired just two years ago.

The teen was arrested Wednesday in the 400 block of W. 16th St. after being identified as an offender in the fatal shooting.

No additional information has been provided at this time.