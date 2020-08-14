15 total tornadoes from Monday’s storms, NWS confirms

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service confirms four more tornadoes touched down during Monday’s severe storms — bringing the total to 15.
A newly confirmed tornado in Cook County hit Oak Forest and Midlothian. Th others were in DeKalb and Kane counties and the town of Kentland, Indiana and southeast of Kankakee.
A long-lived thunderstorm complex, which originated along the Nebraska/South Dakota border, produced widespread severe wind damage across northern Illinois and Indiana Monday afternoon. Straight line winds of 60-80 mph were common.
The tornado that touched down in Rogers Park on Monday was determined to be the strongest to impact Chicago’s city limits since March 12, 1976.