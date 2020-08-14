15 total tornadoes from Monday’s storms, NWS confirms

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service confirms four more tornadoes touched down during Monday’s severe storms — bringing the total to 15.

(1/2) Here's a final map of all 15 (!) tornadoes that touched down during the 8/10/2020 derecho event. We also shaded areas where widespread straight line winds >75 mph likely occurred. Other pockets of enhanced straight-line wind damage likely happened outside the shading. pic.twitter.com/yp34Xs7It5 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 13, 2020

A newly confirmed tornado in Cook County hit Oak Forest and Midlothian. Th others were in DeKalb and Kane counties and the town of Kentland, Indiana and southeast of Kankakee.

A long-lived thunderstorm complex, which originated along the Nebraska/South Dakota border, produced widespread severe wind damage across northern Illinois and Indiana Monday afternoon. Straight line winds of 60-80 mph were common.

The tornado that touched down in Rogers Park on Monday was determined to be the strongest to impact Chicago’s city limits since March 12, 1976.