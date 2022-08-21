CHICAGO — A 15-month-old girl has been missing since Sunday morning and is believed to be endangered, according to Chicago police.

The child, identified as London Ligon, was last seen by family members around 10 a.m. Sunday inside her home in Marquette Park.

The 15-month-old goes by the nickname “Alias” and is around 2 feet 6 inches tall and 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and a light complexion.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.

No further information was provided.