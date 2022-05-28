SENECA, Ill. — 15 people were injured in a boat fire in Seneca on Saturday afternoon, with one person suffering serious injuries, police said.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to calls of a boat fire at Spring Brook Marina in LaSalle County just after 4:25 p.m. where multiple people were discovered with injuries.

Police said 17 people were on the boat, of which 13 were transported to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. One occupant of the boat was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Additionally, one employee of the marina suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.