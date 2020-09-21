15 French Bulldogs rescued from O’Hare Airport warehouse after airline neglects shipment

CHICAGO — Approximately 20 dogs were discovered and removed from a warehouse late last month at O’Hare International Airport, according to the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue.

An unrelated party alerted Chicago police on August 31 that numerous dogs were living in treacherous conditions in a warehouse and urged investigation.

Upon arrival, police discovered dogs without food and water living two to a crate. The dog’s crates were caked with fecal matter and urine, and several dogs suffered skin lesions from the condition of their crates, according to a statement from the rescue organization.

Continued from previous post: “The van the rescued dogs were in was covered in flies due to the pups being covered in feces and urine,” said a rescue volunteer through tears who was on the scene when the dogs were discovered. “It was horrible for them.  We couldn’t get the smell off us for days.” Royal Jordanian Airlines, has demanded that Chicago French Bulldog Rescue return the dogs to their custody so that they can fly them back to Jordan.  Royal Jordanian Airlines is not the owner of the dogs.  Moreover, these dogs were forcibly removed from the care and custody of Royal Jordanian Airlines because of the severe neglect suffered at its hands as well as its demonstrated disregard for life.  Royal Jordanian Airlines had demanded the dogs be returned while the dogs were still too sick to leave veterinary care and have not inquired as to the condition or health of the dogs other than to ask if they are well enough to fly. Chicago French Bulldog Rescue has asked that the pups be released to their custody and care permanently, where they will continue their rehabilitation and find them loving homes.  If the dogs are released to their rescue, Chicago French Bulldog Rescue has agreed to absorb all incurred and future medical costs.  The Humane Society of the United States support Chicago French Bulldog Rescue in its efforts to keep and rehome the dogs. The CDC and USDA are currently supporting Royal Jordanian Airlines’ efforts to recover the dogs.  They are asking that the dogs be returned to the custody and control of the entity responsible for the unspeakable cruelty suffered by these dogs.  This despite the fact that the dogs have been in quarantined for over 20 days and vaccinated and present no threat of infectious disease. These dogs have been failed by Jordanian Airlines who were responsible for their safety and wellbeing: • Royal Jordanian Airlines has admitted to failing them before they were shipped by not confirming that their documents were in order, including proper health certificates and vet records. • Royal Jordanian Airline failed them by not providing them with adequate sustenance or sanitary living conditions thereby threatening their health.

One puppy was found deceased after being in the warehouse for several days.

A warehouse employee contacted the rescue organization under direction of police and asked if they would take custody of 15 French Bulldogs that were trapped in the warehouse.

The organization arranged for veterinary care for all of the animals, and transported them to the rescue.

The original shipment was improperly documented and housed by Royal Jordanian Airlines, who demanded the rescue organization relinquish custody so that the dogs can fly back to Jordan.

The rescue organization said the airline is not the owner of the dogs, and alleged the airline handled the shipment with severe neglect.

The Chicago French Bulldog Rescue aims to maintain custody of the 15 dogs, and urges people to call the CDC at 1-800-232-4636 to ask them to grant amnesty for the dogs, allowing the rescue to continue to care for them.

On August 31st, approximately 20 dogs were confiscated from a warehouse within Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.  These dogs arrived from the country of Jordan on Royal Jordanian Airlines many days prior.  On August 31st, an unrelated good Samaritan alerted a Chicago Police Officer that there were numerous dogs in a warehouse living in dire circumstances and urged investigation.  Upon investigation, the police discovered that these dogs were without food and water,  dehydrated and in abhorrent sanitary conditions.  It is unclear what would have happened to these dogs or how long they would have languished had the unrelated third party not taken this heroic step. Royal Jordanian Airlines housed an improperly documented shipment of dogs two to a crate, without food or water for numerous days.  The crates were caked with fecal matter and urine inches thick.  The dogs suffered skin lesions from sitting in their own excrement as shown in the photo we have included.  One puppy was found deceased after being in the warehouse for days.  Upon discovering these conditions and observing the imminent danger to these animals, the Chicago Police Department immediately took custody of the dogs. An employee for the warehouse, under the direction of the Chicago Police Department, then contacted Chicago French Bulldog Rescue and asked if they would take custody of 15 French Bulldogs who were in the warehouse.  The Rescue responded to this request on a moment’s notice.  The Rescue arranged to have several veterinary clinics prepped and on stand-by to provide treatment and quarantine for all 15 dogs that same evening.  The Rescue went to the warehouse and assisted the police in evaluating and loading the dogs into their rescue vehicle, took custody of the dogs and transported them to their veterinary partners where they have been treated, quarantined, pro active in medical care and testing for parvo and even socialized.  Their medical bills exceed $20,000. “The van the rescued dogs were in was covered in flies due to the pups being covered in feces and urine,” said a rescue volunteer through tears who was on the scene when the dogs were discovered. “It was horrible for them.

