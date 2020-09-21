15 French Bulldogs rescued from O’Hare Airport warehouse after airline neglects shipment

CHICAGO — Approximately 20 dogs were discovered and removed from a warehouse late last month at O’Hare International Airport, according to the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue.

An unrelated party alerted Chicago police on August 31 that numerous dogs were living in treacherous conditions in a warehouse and urged investigation.

Upon arrival, police discovered dogs without food and water living two to a crate. The dog’s crates were caked with fecal matter and urine, and several dogs suffered skin lesions from the condition of their crates, according to a statement from the rescue organization.

One puppy was found deceased after being in the warehouse for several days.

A warehouse employee contacted the rescue organization under direction of police and asked if they would take custody of 15 French Bulldogs that were trapped in the warehouse.

The organization arranged for veterinary care for all of the animals, and transported them to the rescue.

The original shipment was improperly documented and housed by Royal Jordanian Airlines, who demanded the rescue organization relinquish custody so that the dogs can fly back to Jordan.

The rescue organization said the airline is not the owner of the dogs, and alleged the airline handled the shipment with severe neglect.

The Chicago French Bulldog Rescue aims to maintain custody of the 15 dogs, and urges people to call the CDC at 1-800-232-4636 to ask them to grant amnesty for the dogs, allowing the rescue to continue to care for them.