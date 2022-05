CHICAGO — At least 15 people were displaced and a Chicago firefighter was injured in a two-alarm fire on the city’s Southwest Side Sunday night, according to officials.

Officials said several residences were damaged in the 4300 block of South Honore Street just before 9:45 p.m. in a fire.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for what fire officials described as a minor injury following the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.