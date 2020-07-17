14-year-old, two adults shot in East Chatham

CHCAGO — Two adults and a 14-year-old boy were shot in the city’s East Chatham neighborhood.

Police said the three were on the 8200 block of South Drexel Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday when they were approached by a car and someone inside fired shots.

The teen was shot in the face and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. His condition is unknown.

One of the adults, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the arm and taken the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The other adult, a 27-year-old woman, was shot in the buttocks and also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

The shooting is under investigation.

No one has been taken into custody.