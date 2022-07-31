DECATUR, Ill. — A 14-year-old girl from Chicago was shot and killed overnight while leaving a graduation party in Decatur, according to authorities.

Macon County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as T’Earra D. Moore.

An autopsy on Sunday found that Moore died from a single gunshot wound to the back.

Three others — two 19-year-olds and one 15-year-old — were also hurt in the shooting that took place in the 2800 block of N. Dinneen Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say Moore and several others had been attending a graduation party and were leaving when shots rang out.

The 14-year-old then fled the parking lot on Dinneen where she had been shot before collapsing in the back of a nearby business on Pershing Road. When medical crews arrived, they observed “obvious signs of death” and pronounced her dead.

Detectives found multiple shell casings throughout the parking lot and on Dineen Street leading to Pershing Road.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have announced no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (217) 424-2734 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.