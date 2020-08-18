14-year-old boy shot in head, 17-year-old girl wounded in Bronzeville

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and a 17-year-old girl was wounded Monday night in Bronzeville.

Just after 7:15 p.m., Chicago police were dispatched to the 500 block of East 42nd Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were on the sidewalk when a vehicle approached and a suspect fired shots.

The 14-year-old boy was struck in the head and transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition. The girl was struck in the leg and foot and transported to Mercy Hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.