CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side.

David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in need of medical attention, police said.

If located, residents can call 911 or 312-747-8380.