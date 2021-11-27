14-year-old boy killed, 12-year-old girl critically injured after being struck by car on West Side

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old girl was critically injured after being struck by a car in North Lawndale Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a 20-year-old man was driving a grey Dodge Charger in the 4400 block of West Cermak Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. when a 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl ran into the street and were struck.

The 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and the 12-year-old girl was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating and the crash does not appear to be alcohol-related. The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed and yield to pedestrian.