CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is injured following a shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the teen was standing in a gangway near the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue when he was struck by gunfire fired from an occupied vehicle.

The teen sustained one gunshot wound to the lower back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.