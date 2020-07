CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically injured in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Marquette Road. Police said the teen was on the street when someone approached him and shot him several times.

The teen is being treated at Comer Children’s Hospital.

No one is in custody. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.