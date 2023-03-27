CHICAGO — PACE suburban bus has agreed to terms with the family of a woman killed in the summer of 2021 when a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed.

Brenda Burse (Provided by family)

The family of Brenda Burse will receive $13 million following the death that attorneys say could have been prevented. More importantly, however, loved ones say they hope Monday’s decision is a base for change.

“I’m looking forward to seeing that they take it very seriously when it comes to individual lives,” said Amelia Burse, the daughter of Brenda Burse. “Safety does matter and a lot of rules and regulations should be changed for employees.”

Brenda Burse was a passenger on a Pace bus on August 15, 2021, when attorneys say the driver, Joe Mckee, fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a tree resulting in her death.

Attorneys Marc Taxman and Sean Murray say McGee was known to have sleep apnea and was still allowed to operate a Pace bus, adding there were previously reported incidents regarding his effectiveness to drive that should have kept him off the road.

Attorneys for the family say the day of the crash, McKee admitted to police that cocaine and alcohol were in his system.

“If (Pace) had followed their own program, then this would’ve never happened,” attorneys said.

“Very seldom in a civil liability case does it end with an admission of liability by the defendant. They will avoid that at all costs and Pace and SER admitted their responsibility in this case,” added attorney Max Taxman.

The bus driver involved has since been arrested and charged with DUI and negligent driving.