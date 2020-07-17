13-year-old struck and killed while riding bike in Niles

NILES, Ill. — A 13-year-old boy was killed on his bike Thursday in Niles.

According to police, the boy was on his bike around 2:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of Waukegan Road.

The boy was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the intersection at Cleveland Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of that vehicle stayed on scene. Police said the driver did not show any signs of impairment from alcohol or drugs.

Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting in the ongoing investigation.