13-year-old boy ID’d as person shot, killed by police in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was identified Thursday as the person who was shot and killed by Chicago police Monday in Little Village.

The boy was identified as Adam Toledo by the medical examiner’s office.

On Monday, Chicago police fatally shot an armed person, and arrested another, after a “confrontation.”

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 2:30 a.m. Monday on the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue. Police said 10th District officers arrived to the scene and saw two males in a nearby alley. One armed offender fled from the officers.

According to police, a foot pursuit ensued which resulted in a confrontation in the alley of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue. The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest, police say. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was arrested, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern, who shared a photo of a gun allegedly recovered at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate the shooting. In a press release, they said body cam footage will not be released due to juvenile laws.

Hours later, COPA sent another press release.

“COPA is currently making every effort and researching all legal avenues that will allow for the public release of all video materials which capture the tragic fatal shooting of 13 year old Adam Toledo,” part of it reads.

The agency said they are in communication with the Toledo family and will provide the family a review of all video materials.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown released the following statement.

My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city. Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile, who was fatally shot by a Chicago Police officer in the early morning hours of Monday, March 29, 2021. I’m not naming this young man because I do not want to violate his privacy as a juvenile. The split-second decision to use deadly force is extremely difficult for any officer, and is always a heavy burden to bear for officers involved in fatal shooting incidents. We fully support the investigation being conducted by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), and adamantly call for the release of any and all video, including body-worn camera footage, related to the incident, as permitted by laws pertaining to juveniles. The specifics of the incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by COPA with full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The officer involved has been placed on routine administrative duty for a period of 30 days. This matter is under investigation, and all further inquiries can be directed to COPA at (312) 746-3609.