13-year-old girl critical, 2 teen boys wounded following West Side shooting

CHICAGO – Three teens were shot in Austin Saturday night, including a 13-year-old girl who was critically injured.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North Leclaire Avenue on the report of a shooting.

CPD said two teen boys, 15 and 16, were sitting on a porch when one of them noticed a red laser pointed at him. Multiple shots rang out shortly after, police said.

A 13-year-old girl was inside the residence and sustained a gun shot wound to the neck. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The two teen boys were also shot and transported in good condition.

Earlier Saturday night, a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Austin and two teen boys were killed in South Shore.

No suspects are in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

You can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.