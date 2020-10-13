13-year-old girl among 2 injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old girl and one other person were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a 13-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the chest near the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue. The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right armpit and chin, and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the man and the girl were standing on the porch of a residence when a red vehicle drove by and a passenger opened fire.

No one is currently in custody and the incident is under investigation.