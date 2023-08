CHICAGO — A 13-year-old teen girl has been reported missing.

Dontiasiah Hooper was last seen on Aug. 10 wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

Chicago police did not provide a location where Hooper was missing from.

Hooper has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7″ and weighs around 207 lbs.

Anyone with information can call 911 or contact police at 312-747-8380.