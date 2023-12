CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy in Roseland is missing.

Jaikese Grafton was last seen in the area of 94th and Harvard on Sunday.

Grafton was wearing a black coat, white t-shirt, blue jeans with red stitching and silver and blue gym shoes.

He is 5’3″ and weighs around 96 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 312-745-6110.