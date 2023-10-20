CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg on the city’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday night in the 400 block of East 50th Place in the city’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Police say the teen boy was standing near a street in the area when he was hit in the leg by gunfire.

The boy was taken to the hospital in fair condition and police have not provided details on what led to the shooting

Officers say an investigation is now underway and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.