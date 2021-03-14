13-year-old boy among 4 shot in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO – Authorities are investigating a quadruple shooting Sunday in the city’s South Shore neighborhood that left a 13-year-old boy and three adults wounded.

According to police, the shooting occurred in 2600 block of E. 77 St. around 2:45 p.m. The 13-year-old boy, along with a 20-year-old man, was struck in the knee and arm, respectively. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and the 20-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for their injuries.

A third victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the left thigh, police added. He was taken to Trinity Hospital in serious condition.

A fourth victim, a 26-year-old woman, walked into Trinity Hospital on her own accord with a graze wound to the head. She is in good condition, according to authorities.

No offenders are in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

