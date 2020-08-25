13 arrested outside CPS headquarters during school police protest

CHICAGO — More than a dozen people were arrested Monday night while protesting to keep police out of Chicago Public Schools.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports police arrested 13 people, including two minors, in front of CPS’ downtown headquarters, 42 W. Madison St., for illegally blocking the street.

According to police, officers gave warning to the protesters to clear the street, and they were arrested after they refused. Police said those arrested will be cited for a municipal violation of a pedestrian ordinance.

The police department says it “will always work to facilitate first amendment rights, but must also address unlawful actions.”