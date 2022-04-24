CHICAGO — Police were called to Millennium Park Saturday night following reports of crowds causing disturbances.

Chicago police told WGN News that law enforcement arrested 13 people, most of them minors. Police also took three adults into their custody.

Officers also ticketed eight juveniles for violating curfew.

Juvenile Arrests: Six – Disorderly conduct Three – Mob action One – Aggravted UUW Eight – Curfew violations Adult Arrests: One – Mob Action Two – Disorderly conduct

Authorities recovered one handgun and one replica firearm at the scene.

One person was reportedly injured.

A department spokesperson said police anticipated the large gathering and “had sufficient resources deployed to manage the crowd and ensure public safety.”