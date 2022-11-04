CHICAGO — Family and police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday after school.

Sergio Mathews Jr. was last seen leaving Fort Dearborn Elementary School, which is located near 90th and Throop, at around 3:20 p.m.

He was wearing a navy jacket with baby blue stripes in the front, navy pants and white sneakers.

Mathews Jr. is 5′ tall, 100 lbs. and has a small gap in his teeth.

His mother, Paola Mathews, told WGN News CPS’ security team refused to let her see surveillance footage — citing that CPD needs to be present.

“He is 12 years old,” she said. “I need to know what direction he went.”

Mathews said his back pack was found two blocks away from their home.

If located, please call police at 312-747-8274.

When reached for comment, CPS said they are looking into the matter.