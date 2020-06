CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot overnight in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on a sidewalk at 68th and Wolcott.

A witness said the shots were fired from a white SUV. The girl was struck in the lower back.

She was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and is listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area 1 Detectives are investigating.