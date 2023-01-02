COOK COUNTY, Ill — A 12-year-old Chicago girl was killed and five other people were hurt in an early morning New Year’s Day rollover crash on Interstate 55 near Harlem Avenue.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2007 Blue GMC Yukon was traveling northbound on I-55 and attempted to change lanes due to wet pavement around 3:10 a.m. Troopers say the vehicle lost control, veered off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned.

Occupants inside the vehicle included the 39-year-old driver, a 32-year-old woman and four juveniles, ages 4, 6, 12 and 13.

All crash victims were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. The 12-year-old girl was later pronounced dead.

The 39-year-old driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.