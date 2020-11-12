12-year-old injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Chicago’s West Side Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was sitting in a parked car with his father in the 1400 block of South Ridgeway in North Lawndale at approximately 8:55 p.m. when a person in a maroon SUV opened fire, striking the boy in the back, hip and leg.

The maroon SUV then immediately fled northbound on Ridgeway.

The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, and the boy’s father was not injured.

No one is in custody and the incident remains under investigation.