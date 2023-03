CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday night on the North Side.

Hailey Funches was last seen at around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Foster Avenue.

She was last seen leaving her residence on foot wearing a yellow shirt with a green dinosaur on the front, blue jeans and had no shoes on.

Funches is 5’0, 95 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

If located, police ask residents to call 911.