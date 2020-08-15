12-year-old boy shot in South Side park

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after 12-year-old boy was shot Friday night in a South Side park.

Just before 8:15 p.m., police responded to the 6400 block of South Ellis on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was standing in Mamie Till-Mobley Park when shots were fired.

The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the right leg.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate. If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.