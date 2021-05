A 12-year-old boy from Valparaiso has been missing since Saturday afternoon, according to a police report.

Nicholas Dedelow was last seen wearing a black ‘Nirvana’ t-shirt with black jeans with patches, tan-dyed canvas shoes and was riding a skateboard. He was seen near the Burnham skate park, near the lakefront and 31st Street.

Nicholas is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. If you see him, call 911 or Area 1 SVU detectives.