12 injured, 1 critically in crash involving CTA bus on South side

CHICAGO — A crash involving a CTA bus and another vehicle in the city’s South Shore neighborhood left 12 people injured, with one person in critical condition, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said a bus vs. vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard.

A total of 12 people were transported to an area hospital following the crash. Fire officials said 11 of the 12 individuals transported were in good condition, with one person hospitalized in critical condition.

There is currently no further information.