12 CPS staff members accused of sexual misconduct, covering it up at Marine Leadership Academy

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools officials revealed Friday that 12 staff members at Marine Leadership Academy either committed or covered up sexual misconduct that dates back more than two years.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez made the announcement at a morning news conference ahead of the release of an Inspector General report.

Ten adults have been fired, or in the process of being fired, at the CPS school due to the incidents that occurred there, Martinez announced.

One case involved a teacher having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student. Another case involved a teacher who waited until the student graduated from the school.

The district CEO said that he only found out about the investigation last month. He also said there was a “culture of behavior” at Marine Leadership Academy that is “not tolerated by our district.”

