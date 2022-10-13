CHICAGO — Twelve breast cancer survivors will be honored during the Chicago Bears’ Thursday Night primetime game.

As a lifelong Bears fan, Jennifer Barrett appreciates the opportunity to step onto Soldier Field. She’s glad to shed light on the deadly disease that almost claimed her life.

Barrett credits mammograms for surviving.

“I had 12 rounds of chemo therapy infusions. I didn’t have to do any radiation,” Barrett said. “And for me, since September of 2020, I’ve been cancer free.”

Donning pink in support of the fight against breast cancer, she is very proud to call herself a survivor.

“I’m feeling great. everything is mostly back to normal. my hair has been growing out and starting to feel like myself again,” Barrett said. “It’s been a long journey and it was a tough one.”

Dr. Heidi Memmel has been by Barrett’s side since the diagnosis. She stresses women over 35 get yearly screenings to detect early signs of the cancer.

“Mammograms are truly the one screening study that actual saves lives from breast cancer,” Dr. Memmel said.

The Bears host the Washington Commanders Thursday Night at Soldier Field.