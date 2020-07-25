12 adults, 1 juvenile hospitalized after crash in Gresham

CHICAGO — Multiple people, including one juvenile, were hospitalized after a crash involving a CTA bus in the city’s Gresham neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department said 12 adults and one juvenile were hospitalized after a crash on 79th and Damen Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Five other people refused treatment.

Eight adults were hospitalized in critical condition, four were in stable to good condition and the juvenile, whose age is unknown, was in serious to stable condition. Those injured were sent to various area hospitals.

No further information was provided.

EMS Plan 2 for the Auto Accident @ 79th and Damen, Eight (8) adults Red transported to various hospitals, Four (4) adults Green transported to various hospitals, One (1) Yellow peds transported to Comers, Five (5) refused treatment or transport. 4-1-8 NFI. pic.twitter.com/dmi2TAs3Ew — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 25, 2020