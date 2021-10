CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy was wounded in what Chicago police are calling an accidental shooting by another child.

Police were called to 4000 block of South King Drive in Bronzeville around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police said it appears three children were in a house when an 8-year-old shot the 11-year-old boy in the thigh.

The boy was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Police are investigating.