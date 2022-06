CHICAGO — A boy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday on Chicago’s West Side.

According to police, the 11-year-old was crossing the street in the 3300 block of West 16th Street around 10:30 a.m. in Lawndale. He was struck by a vehicle that did not stop.

The boy was taken to the hospital were he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle.

This is developing story. Check back for details.