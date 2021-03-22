11-year-old girl dies after early March shooting at West Pullman gas station

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl has passed away after she was shot in the face earlier this month at a West Pullman gas station.

Ny-Andrea Dyer was sitting in a car outside a gas station on West 127th Street around 11 p.m. on March 1 when a 19-year-old man was shot at. Police said Dyer was struck and shot in the face.

She was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. On Monday, family made the difficult decision to take her off life support.

In the days following the shooting, a $20,000 reward was raised to help bring the killer to justice.

“I’m just can you please give me some closure. How could you just shoot my baby like that and feel like you’re free?” Dyer’s mother said after the shooting.

Police said a person of interest is in custody. At this time, it’s unknown if any charges have been filed.

If you have any more information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.