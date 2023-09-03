CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a six-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Washington Heights, according to Chicago police.

Officers say the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of West 90th Street.

According to police, the shooting took place during a gathering inside a home in the area. The young boy told officers that he heard a loud noise and then realized that he had been shot in the leg.

A family member took the victim to an area near West 87th Street and South Aberdeen where they were met by EMS, who then transported the victim to the hospital. Authorities say the victim was initially reported in good condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say an investigation is ongoing.

Officers say no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

In an earlier press release, the Chicago Police Department identified the victim as an 11-year-old boy. The press release has since been updated, and the victim’s actual age is reflected in the article above.