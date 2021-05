CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Riverdale neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the boy was walking in the street in the 2500 block of East 130th Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. when he was struck by a car traveling westbound on 130th Street.

The boy sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. No citations were issued, according to police.