11 tornadoes confirmed during Monday’s storm: National Weather Service

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service has confirmed five more tornadoes spawned by Monday’s “derecho” storm — bringing the known total to 11 tornadoes in northern Illinois.

A long-lived thunderstorm complex, which originated along the Nebraska/South Dakota border, produced widespread severe wind damage across northern Illinois and Indiana Monday afternoon. Straight line winds of 60-80 mph were common.

According to the NWS, EF-0 tornadoes were confirmed in Rockford, Park Forest and Grant Park. EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in Rockford, Ottawa, Marengo, Yorkville, Wheaton, Lombard, Spring Grove and Chicago’s Rogers Park.

We know, we're still talking about the derecho. We're now up to 11 tornadoes across northern Illinois from the event are are still investigating a few more areas. You can read up on all the new details on our webpage:https://t.co/AZJonw6Ykq pic.twitter.com/FFQDVQBI0s — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 13, 2020

The tornado that touched down in Rogers Park on Monday was determined to be the strongest to impact Chicago’s city limits since March 12, 1976.