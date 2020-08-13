$10K reward offered for information in fatal shooting of 2-year-old girl in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl.

On July 29, Joette “JoJo” Molene was fatally shot while in the backseat of her mother’s vehicle near the 6900 block of Barrie Lynn Road in Hammond. Police said the vehicle appeared to have its rear driver’s side window shot out.

JoJo, an innocent bystander, was caught in the crossfire. She was flown to a Chicago children’s hospital, where she later died, according to police.

The toddler’s mother, Ronnica Taylor, spoke publicly for the first time Thursday during a press conference with the Hammond Police Department.

“It’s really hard, every day, knowing she’s gone. And all I want is justice for her,” said Taylor.

The FBI says they are working shoulder-to-shoulder with the Hammond Police Department to bring justice for JoJo.

The investigators and detectives working this case says no piece of information is too small, and urge anyone with information related to this shooting to contact the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office at (317) 595-4000, the Hammond Police Department Investigations Division at (219) 852-2906, or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

You may also contact your local FBI office, or nearest American Embassy or Consulate.