10-year-old killed and 5-year-old injured after police chase ends in crash

CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl was killed and a 5-year-old boy was injured after a police chase that ended in a car crash in Gresham.

Chicago police said they were trying to stop a black sedan for traffic violations on the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the black sedan fled westbound on 80th Street and struck a gray sedan with a 57-year-old woman driving. The black car then struck a tan sedan that was occupied by a 43-year-old male driver, the 10-year-old and the 5-year-old.

Police said three occupants from the black car fled on foot.

The children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. The 10-year-old, identified as Da’Karia Spicer, was pronounced dead and the 5-year-old, identified as her brother Dhaamir Spicer, was in critical condition.

The 43-year-old, Kevin Spicer, the children’s father, was hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 57-year-old was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The 10-year-old’s mother, Darnesha Johnson, said the little girl was on her way to pick up a laptop for school next week. Her son is recovering from a large gash on his head.

“I feel like I’m having a bad dream,” Johnson said. “And I’m just waiting on one of my sisters to say, ‘OK, wake up girl. You’re tripping. You’re dreaming.’”

Johnson said Wednesday has been the worst day of her life. She never thought she’d get a phone call telling her that her daughter had been in an accident.

She said the kids’ father was hysterical.

“We’ve been together almost 15 years, and I’ve never hear him sound like that on the phone,” she said.

Johnson said most of all, she will miss her daughter’s smile.

Police are speaking to a person of interest.