10-year-old girl killed by stray bullet in Logan Square residence

CHICAGO – A 10-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet through her Logan Square apartment window Saturday night, police said.

Just before 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3500 block of West Dickens Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 10-year-old girl was shot when a stray bullet came through the window of an apartment, striking her in the head. She was transported to Stroger in critical condition where she later died.

Police believe a group of males were shooting at each other near the residence at the time of the shooting.

No one is in custody.

The violence follows the deaths of a 1-year-old Saturday in Englewood and a 3-year-old in Austin last weekend.

If you know anything, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.